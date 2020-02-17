Your Weather Photos We want to see your weather photos from around the Chicago area. Click here to share your photos and videos with us! Editor’s Note: Your photos will not automatically appear in the gallery. Each one needs to be approved by a producer first. This Blue Jay is getting snowed on this morning and doesn’t appear too happy about it!Edgewater lakefrontCanadian Geese take to flight as our black lab runs to greet themEven on the coldest days, the sun warms my soulHazy lightA walk by the lake, the sun showed its face. No filter needed here, natural beauty at it’s best.Evanston Lakefront Ice Formations.Snowflakes on a black vehiclePictures in the back yard.Left Chicago, on our way to Naples Florida. This is what we woke up to in Chattanooga. Just can’t get away.Left Chicago, on our way to Naples Florida. This is what we woke up to in Chattanooga. Driving home on 60 in MundeleinContrast between lake clouds moving in and the sky over the Savanna.7 Swans enjoying the fresh snow.Couple hugging. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/GettyImages)Beautiful Sunday in Chicago at the Millennium Park!I don't think so, isn't a Snowbird (Dark-Eyed Junco) suppose to get snowed on?People queue for free face masks outside a cosmetics shop at Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020. China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of a new virus. Most have been in the central city of Wuhan where the outbreak began in December. More than 45 cases have been confirmed in other places with nearly all of them involving Chinese tourists or people who visited Wuhan recently. Partly Cloudy Very IcyI took this picture yesterday in front of the fitness center at Purdue Northwest in Hammond, IndianaLakefront IceLooks like stars on the frozen pondCold snowy seed eaterSun high in the sky over the lake up at Loyola University ChicagoHere the Male Red-Bellied Woodpecker is offering a peanut to Tom Skilling as one of the last munchies before his up coming surgery. All the birds here in Elizabeth, IL wish you a successful surgery and a quick recovery.A wave that froze as it splashed up. Looks like fabric hanging from the branch.I recently discovered a Bald Eagles nest, near my home, in Grundy County. I am attaching 2 photos: 1 photo is the nest with the sunrising behind it. The other photo is both of the eagles in the nest. Both were taken on 3/01/2020. Hula, the psychiatric therapy dog, enjoyed posing on the 13th tee Box in lakes of the 4 seasons, Indiana for a beautiful sunset portrait. She works at Neuropsychiatric Hospitals and knows the importance of Taking care of our mental health! Her sweater kept her cozy as she enjoyed her brisk walk this evening.Wave hitting an old break wall section, frozen driftwood blown ashore by stormsBeautiful SunsetBeautiful evening yesterday at a local park with the trees casting long shadows across the snow. The lengthening days are so appreciated!Sunset over Grand Haven MichiganDriving to work in the morning, always very beautiful when the seasons change.Frozen hills of ice of ice on lake Michigancrocus poking out of winter slumberDowntown sunsetSunset on the BeachThe first blooms in the backyardEarly morning cloudsSunrise this morning over the creek near my houseCity of Chicago looks beautiful in sunset light. The photo was taken from UIC campus.These are a horizontal and vertical picture of clouds breaking up to created a beautiful afternoon on the East View lake front.First blooms coming outSupermoon. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)A sunset water viewBeautiful sunset off Maple Lake IL today 3/8Sunny day for a swimTaken today, Mar 8, 2020, from Rollins Savannah. Beautiful sun dog showing rainbow colors.Walking my dog, Zelda, in Island lake.Happened upon this cool, old wagon while walking in the woods.Barred OwlMiller Beach is gone.A windy day at Beverly shores beach in IndianaEagles on Lake MarieThis is my 6 year old daughter Jaci ! She has a special message for you !Tropical Garden in NW IndianaIndiana DunesBarred OwlA sunset water viewPair of Eagles in Batavia changing turn sitting on the eggsOn our acre and a quarter of land, these two fabulous crocus flowers stood out among the drabby brown grass. Such a welcome sightBurst milkweed pod at our family farm in MIThis was on Friday.For the last couple of weeks the Sandhill Cranes have been migrating north but today there were hundreds! You can hear them before you see them. Amazing! I saw them over LaGrange as well as where I live here in Clarendon Hills. So glad we're under their migration path!Lakefront sunrise Friday March 13Stood 10 feet in front of themAre you saying somebody ate all the seeds? Who would do that? No, no it wasn't me I just got here, burp!Snowfall that blanketed the Lisle area March 12,2014Sun dog photo at Oakwood Hills Beach in Illinois on 3/8/2020Looking at Molokai from KapaluaUptown sunrise2 Canadian geese enjoy the sunset at Whalon Lake in Bolingbrook, Illinois.Sunrise over Navy PierThe backyard daffodils are appropriately wearing their white coats while we shelter in from COVID 19!the beautiful green shamrocks are bloomin!Just an hour from Chicago! Peace at last.this is our tree-lined property all decorated with snowSunset from Wedron, IllinoisOne of three bluebirds fluttering in our trees and backyard today during a gentle snowLake Michigan erosionFebruary showers bring March flowers!A double "rainbow of hope" for better days ahead. This beautiful site cheered me up this morning!My little gran-doggie leprechaun Zeus cheered me up today!!SunsetThis photo was taken around 6:30am at North Avenue Beach.Sunset in Naples FloridaRoo baby enjoying St Pattys day!The cornavirus clears Chicago Highway'sPictureMy view from my family room's St. Patrick Day decorated window looking outside to the bushes last Saturday after the snowfall.Hastings Lake Forest Preserve located in far northern suburbs of Lake County (Lindenhurst, IL)Hi Tom & Team, We flew from Naperville to Midway to see how the control tower closure was afflicting airport operations. Taking full advantage of the good visibility and ceilings, we also did a quick flight of the skyline. We were back on the ground by noon today before the line of showers came through the area. Thanks, Photo Credit: Eric Swanson, John WryczaRainbow!Sunset on March 18A few sail boats catching the evening sun at MonroeSunny day at Northerly Island, a few weeks agoHeart snowball built after light snow 3/22/20Snow Bunny instead of a Snowman!View from our backyard in Lake Barrington–looks a litte like pagodas in the snowBackyard snowman during lock downWinter pine trees sceneFirst spring snowI received this picture of my great niece and nephew and a family chat. They inspired my husband Jack and myself to build one ourselves.Cloudy sunrise from my front yardUnnamedA very quiet and deserted Crown Fountain before the shelter in place took effect.Sunday snow!A sunrise with fog and mist at Great Smoky Mountains National Park with a beautiful pink sky. I thought that with all the gray, dreary skies we've been seeing that a beautiful sunrise might "warm our hearts" :)Sunrise in Chicago always makes our days happyWest Branch Forest PreserveThe snow covered bridgeSnow bunny with Easter decorationsA calming familiarity in a sunset during these odd timesSnowAdeline and Beverly Hwang built a snowman with their Dad and puppy Ruger for an outdoor recess at home!Gurnee, IllinoisOur Halfinger and our mini horse pose for a picture on a snowy March 23.Sky (Siberian Husky puppy) having a blast playing in the snow!Social distancing walking through Arroyo TrailYou have got to get out into natureUnnamedLast night sunset photo from my son Matt who was in Hawaii.Two sand hill cranes are stalked by a coyote on the Sunset Golf Course in a Highland Park, around 7:45am March 25Wednesday morningThis is a picture of the sun rising through the morning fog over Lake MichiganCrocusBeautiful sunrise seen from Whitewillow road in Lisbon, ILthe beautiful sunset by are lake we live by had to get a picture love take picturesSpring flowers enjoying a sunny dayLife is beautiful….The sunset at The Glen on wednesday the 25th 2020Beautiful Chicago DayWalking this afternoon at Daniel Wright WoodsIt's starting to look like Spring at Indian Boundary ParkThere was an interesting cloud formation. It looked as if a crack was opening up! Here is my image in color and in black and white! Your choice!A magical double rainbow appeared after a late afternoon shower in Tucson's Catalina Foothillssuet loverEaster decoratingThis photograph was taken at about sunset on a hill overlooking Lake Michigan. It depicts the open lake bordered by bare trees.A few shots around the city during the Coronavirus pandemic.UnnamedWhen stuck at home I tend to stare out the window a lot. Today at least there was something interesting to look at.Taking dog out for walk on a windy dayThis little guy was hanging out in our Palatine backyard this morning.The bulldog and her park. Can't keep her away.Rainbow and seagullsSpringI'm beyond blessed this morning as I walked outside to fill my bird feeders, this magnificent scene caught my eye. I sprinted inside and grabbed all the camera equipment I could find and hopped in the car and sped down the road to the nearest field where I set up and only had about 3 minutes left to capture this beauty. The world can be bright even on the darkest of days.Foggy night view from Edgewater Looking down Lake Shore driveWentworth Ave south from CermakEnjoying a nature walk During this quarantine. Brothers and best friendsTake a WalkFox River GroveHere are a few photos we saw overlooking our home. They were quite strange. it appears to be holes in the clouds. I don't think we've ever seen them before.Sunset cloudCreative chalk drawing by my girlssunrise over Lake MichiganSigns of spring – the bees are coming out!Beautiful sunset over Sand Lake.Some Spring photos taken yesterday in nature.Beautiful sunriseSomething bright and positive for a change.Taken from my balcony windowUnnamedFog over the lake during this morning's sunriseRefreshing HopeMemories… … beautiful evening 💞 Lake MichiganMy boys and I took a nature walk and they took what they found and wrote the word LOVE! Melted my heart. We all need love during these timesCloud citywillow tree with beesFog rolls off lake early evening as sun begins to lowerLake sinissippi in juneau wisconsinAt sunsetRiver picUnnamedLovely weatherThe sun rises over the low fogGiant squirrel on my deck, snackingArtwork in the skyView from Oswego as the sun setsHere's looking at you Chicago !A walk around my backyard on a foggy thursday morning.Marquette Park Lagoon, Gary, IndianaUnnamedRoxy and Zoey enjoying the sunUnnamedThis is an early morning picture of dawn's early light over the East Lakeview lakefront this morning.The moon made a stunning appearance through some tree branches!A spot that I always pass on my way to workFrost/ice on our festive patio lightsRed-Tailed Hawk hovering over "breakfast"These are not leaves. They are hundreds of birds in this tree!Looking at lanai island from KahanaTurtle sitting on a rock in a Lord's Park pond in Elgin,IllCardinal in a tree at the Montrose Bird SanctuaryBeautiful skies in Geneva this morningHawk in flight at Emily OaksFlowers and Trees at the Chicago Botanic GardenFemale Mallard Duck in flightA Black Swallowtail Butterfly on a Bergamot flowerThe Chicago skyline from across lake Michigan at Indiana dunes state park 32 miles awayPurple Passion FlowerBeautiful Sunrise over quiet Wacker DriveLooking at lanai island from KahanaReflecting on the dayTree Swallow by it's nestIn my yard in Inverness IL a Swan takes a peaceful swimCrocus.Social distancing walksSeen yesterdat..a halo around the sunSunriseBackyard squirrel enjoying the moderating temperaturesSeeing the sun rise in Bliss WoodsLoves the suetEarly morning rainbowThis is the last photo taken of these baby rabbits before they left the nest. Very Cute!!The Male American Goldfinch has almost got all of his bright yellow Plumage back.Sunrise through the fogUnnamedPicture of the weather this morningTonight's full moonPhoto of lightning taken last night looking north over Kingsley Elementary in Downers Grove.Pickwick CrocusLightning above Willis TowerLakes of the Four Seasons seasons INThe two clouds up in the upper right remind me of dinosaurs. The Field Museum is in the lower left so clearly that's where they were headed.Malta IllinoisOver Cedar LakeSending love to all those on the front lines fighting this virus.Took this long exposure shot of lightning yesterday in Downers Grove just as the storm approached.Right before the storm 7:43 pmTaken from our patio on 4/7. Watching the storms roll in.Sunset above clouds at Ohare.UnnamedView of the river and loop this morningClouds over Ramm Farm in Maple Park before the hail stormJust moved into a 17th floor condo in Hyde Park and was able to catch this amazing line of dog hovering over Lake Michigan.cherry blossom blooming in JapanRainbowTwo pots of goldRAINBOW OVER OGLESBY,ILcherry blossom blooming in JapanHi there – This set of photos was taken in the span of about 4 minutes. I've never seen anything quite like it. Originally interested in it because the clouds looked like a soft white cotton mountain behind the buildings (camera is facing northeast. Then a fast-moving grayer "plume" moves through north to south and quickly enveloping the city. Thought you'd enjoy the pics but also curious what type of clouds they aware. I should have taken video! The last photo was taken about 3 mins after the others as another grayish plume moved through. In the last 3 photos, the Hancock building is behind and a little left of the blond brick building and Tr*** Sorry can't bring myself to write out his name) Tower is to the right of the pine tree. Thanks!I took this shot after the recent storm and would love to share it with you all. Rainbow over Fox Lake ILSunsetStorm rolling into the city on 4/8/20. Photo I’m a flight attendant with SkyWest Airlines and snapped these on our approach into ORD.Clouds and water reflecting off the sunset from the west.4/8 weather contrasting skies No flash used East and west pics taken at same time I love the dark east sky in the background with the tree, trail, and grasses bright because of the bright west sky.Epic Lemont sunset!Beautiful pink reflection over a calm lake.Ducks/Antioch SunsetSunset 2 miles west of DeKalbSunset over Fox River in Port BarringtonUnnamedMy winter birds (Slate Colored Junco’s) usually head back up North around mid-April but, they’ll be back in October which will come fast enough!No cars on dan ryanSunset over South LoopPhoto of ‘Thanks to all the helpers’ message seen on fence in Wheaton, ILWindy afternoon at the Nature CenterI was walking around in my yard and found this Mama and Baby Mourning Doves sitting on the ground hiding in a bushDaffodil with ButterflyBeautiful evening lightCome and have a picture with the Easter Bunny and donate food for the Food pantryLast Easter the grandkids posed here with their bunny ears on. This year with social distancing I had to substitute with my boxer Penny. Not sure she appreciated it!The sun is rising over Waukegans Government Pier and fishermanRed Tailed Hawk keeping an eye out in Wauconda,IL on Route 176.This is a Spring picture of this morning’s (4/14/2020) dawn early light under a shelf cloud over Lake MichiganThis is a picture of a beautiful afternoon (4/13/2020) in a near empty Lincoln Park and Lakeshore DriveOut on the dog walk, caught a Blue Heron laying low along an area retention pond during some cold & blustery conditions.Baby bunny found underneath my outdoor cat. I at first thought it was a large mouse. Rescued it for a couple hours, healthy but scared inside & wouldn’t eat or drink anything. So I re-leased it back to its nest nearby (when the cat left). Let me pick it up several times. Seemed much happier & at ease outside 😄Looking west at lanai island a brief rain shaft appears at sunsetSnow on Yellow DaffodilsThis Female Common Flicker Woodpecker (Yellow Shafted Race) doesn’t seem too thrilled about a little snow flurry this morning.Blooming magnolia tree with fresh April snowfallSnow on yellow daffodilsThe view of morning snowfall at at Lake Palomara in Chestertonmagnolia tree at Lake Katherine, Palos Heights ILsuet loverSpring Snow on tulips in Wheaton !Theo the Newfoundland and his friend Tucker the Springer Spaniel enjoying the April snow in front of the Lincoln Park ConservatoryEven in the skies, shows that we will all get through this with the biggest heartFlowers during a snow shower this afternoon.This picture of the dawn’s early light over an empty Belmont Harbor on Lake Michigan in ChicagoMy garage window would frost up before I replaced them with my new ones. I miss this artwork that I would see every winter morning.A study in contrasts with spring blossoms and snowfallCaptured a quick picture of this white tailed deer as the snow showers came to an end early this morning here in Algonquin.Flowers and Snow Hammond,IndianaGee, whatever gave you that idea? This Female Hairy Woodpecker was holding on for dear life!A spring walk in the snowUnused bridge at North Avenue and the Chicago River near the water taxi pickup spot with snow.A spring walk in the snowBeautiful Cardinals sightings in Sugar GroveMaking lemons out of lemonade … taking advantage of the snow amid CoVid 19!Squirrel in snow.SnowUnnamedUnnamedI found myself dodging snowballs as chunks of snow fell from the trees this morning in Algonquin. It really wasn’t that cold outside. Fun times!!Pine tree in my front yard with April snow on itWe’re seeing more Robins lately and to me it’s a sign of spring and warmer weather which we can certainly use more of!Snow clad river birchesBarred Owl staying at home (in a hole in a tree).View from a lonely back road on a snowy April morning in Porter County,INDuring this mornings snow fall.Bentley and Royce during our morning walk in the woods on the morning of 4/17/2020, during the snowfall.These are two picture featuring a pre-dawn over Belmont Harbor and slake MichiganTulips are springing up!Social distance hill climbing in Homewood, IL :)Sunrise with a Blue HeronMorning walkA group of pelicans enjoy the warm sunlight as they wake up.Beautiful tree on a spring dayspring day at Veterans Parkmagnolia tree is popping .The pure joy of your first taste of breakfast from our friend the squirrelMagnolia blooming in front of my home in Brookfield.These guys are another sign of spring for me since I don’t get to see them in the winter.Beautiful Magnolia on North Burling in the Lake View / Lincoln Park neighborhood.I was driving down Indianapolis Blvd around 5 pm when I noticed theses clouds right before it started raining!I wish you had “smellivision”….these purple hyacinths smell so goodNew goslings!Chasing the sunrise in the Indiana Dunes. 5:56 amIn FlightA Night of Color at The Dunes. Taken along the shoreline of the Indiana Dunes National Park, proximal to Michigan City, Indiana.Pictures of cherry blossoms , April 21, 2020 in Niles, IllinoisSpringtime Orange Glow. Taken along the Indiana Dunes National Park shoreline in Beverly Shores, Indiana.Momma Robin & her eggs on our porch lightEarth Day 2020 was celebrated by taking a socially distanced walk in nature with my husband.A photo of my freshly bloomed rhododendron.Sunset photo Bass lakeWalking out back for a Saturday stroll.During this covid-19 (shelter in place) we may be a little more stressed but remember. . . this too shall pass. Stay strong.Spring is in the air.Cherry blossoms on the South SideCelebrating Earth day with a peaceful picture of Canada Geese at Spring Nature Center in Schaumburg, Illinois.I was walking in the woods in Ottawa IL and saw these baby great horned owls staring at me. They are the most adorable little owls. The Mamma Owl was nearby as well.deer grove in palatineRobins eggsHe’s regaling us with his Spring/Summer Bright Yellow Plumage.Blooms beginning in Lilacia ParkI was walking in the woods in Ottawa IL and saw these baby great horned owls staring at me. They are the most adorable little owls. The Mamma Owl was nearby as well.Blooms beginning in Lilacia ParkBlooms beginning in Lilacia ParkBlooms beginning in Lilacia ParkBloomingCanadian Geese and their 5 goslingsI only get to see these guys (the Eastern Towhees) in the spring of the year. They are ground feeders and very skittish. Their scientific name is: Pipilo erythrophthalmus which means “Red-Eyed Chipper”.Sun with what appears to be a rainbow around itThis is a picture of Monday’s early light breaking over Lake Michigan and Belmont Harbor.Photos of an emptyish Chicago. Due to covid 19 virus that has sheltered everyone.Beautiful sunset this evening. The view of Chicago is beautiful!Eastern bluebirdJust look at it!Photos of an emptyish Chicago. Due to covid 19 virus that has sheltered everyone.These are pictures of a Wood Duck in the North Pond in Lincoln Park Sunday afternoon.Bumble Bee at work in Rhododendron Bush.UnnamedSunset over Diamond Lake in Mundelein.Photos of an emptyish Chicago. Due to covid 19 virus that has sheltered everyone.A blue heron wading in the shallows catches a small fish for his dinner. Taken at Whalon Lake forest preserve in Bolingbrook, IllinoisSunset over Crystal LakeThe fen is a natural water area with many wildflowers and flowing springs. Ellery Gioe is 11 years old and is recoding nature in her neighborhood during the virus 🦠Saw this deer while out in the woods in Newton County IndianaAn eerie photo looking eastward through the trees on this misty morning. Kind of Harry Potter like, huh?The fen is a natural water area with many wildflowers and flowing springs. Ellery Gioe is 11 years old and is recoding nature in her neighborhood during the virus 🦠This is a picture of Tuesday’s fog over Lincoln Park with dawn’s early light as a backgroundHere is a robins nest right outside our front door & mama birds babies just hatched & she’s out worm hunting!Before the sun burned off the fogSpring has sprung! I snapped these pics from my backyard.Sunrises through the Fog on Butterfield Rd.Even though we live in Roselle, we walked around Elgin, which is showing off a glorious array of color, even on a rainy day!Even though we live in Roselle, we walked around Elgin, which is showing off a glorious array of color, even on a rainy day!Here is a robins nest right outside our front door & mama birds babies just hatched & she’s out worm hunting!Beautiful Evening today on Lower Buckatabon LakeSpring has sprung! I snapped these pics from my backyard.Freshly plowed field ready for plantingtreeSquirrel eating off bird feeders watches me watching himThe Moon and Venus grace a deep blue sky.Spring has sprung! I snapped these pics from my backyard.UnnamedTulips along Michigan AvenueSpring has sprung! I snapped these pics from my backyard.Mama bird found my sheltered hanging pansy basket to build her nest safe from the spring rains.Frequently a vertical strip of a cloud is seen north of the city. What causes that?Early morning fog in the Chicago Forest Preserve. The dew on spider webs and perfect sunlight, made them easy to notice.an Orchard nursery in the suburbsAerial photography of Jackson Park’s beautiful Wooded Island.Tulips in bloomsunset picture taken from a parkKatie loves to be outside. When it started to rain she said, “I’m going out in it!” I gave her the thumbs up and off she went. A captured her enjoying a simple pleasure in these not so simple times. She asked me to join her, and I did. What joy!Finally the return of the Red-Headed Woodpecker from where he winters down south. With his bight stunning red head he’s a truly magnificent bird.Tulips in bloomWe moved to Wood Dale last summer and we absolutely enjoy every aspect of living in this area. Especially the wild life. After last night rain, we discovered that we have a pond and a pair of ducks, on the top of squirrels, chipmunks and etc. We love watching the WGN news show, greetings to the entire crew, stay safe!We moved to Wood Dale last summer and we absolutely enjoy every aspect of living in this area. Especially the wild life. After last night rain, we discovered that we have a pond and a pair of ducks, on the top of squirrels, chipmunks and etc. We love watching the WGN news show, greetings to the entire crew, stay safe!I took a picture of my moms beautiful red flowers this past Sunday as it was sunny outsideWalking the trailsWelcome back Tom! With the abundance of heavy rains the past week it’s making for a great start to the Illinois morel mushroom season. I found this cluster of delicious beauties under a dead elm tree just this morning. Today’s total haul was 5 lbs. It was a lot of work, I got soaked but it was totally worth it.Walking the trailsOne of the 1st of the migrating warblers to move north during spring migration, this Yellow-Rumped Warbler was feeding on the suet feeder in my backyard yesterday during that gorgeous warm day!Bluebells along the creekBlack Partridge Woods, Cook County Forest Preserve, Unidentified Yellow Spring Wildflower with red foliageUnnamed