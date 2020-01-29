WGN-TV Podcasts

Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN Morning News anchor Larry Potash explores the backstory behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science from Chicago and beyond. In addition to the podcast, watch the latest episodes at 10:30 p.m. Saturdays on WGN-TV.
The Bair Facts on Health
WGN Midday News anchor and Medical Watch reporter Dina Bair aims to help you break through the noise online and on social media to make informed decisions about your health.
Coastin’ the Country
WGN Morning News trending/features reporter Marcus Leshock talks theme parks, roller coasters and all around family fun!
Savoring Sweetness: The Walter Payton Podcast
Walter Payton’s son Jarrett and co-host Rick Tarsitano interview Sweetness’ teammates, family and friends about his historic life and career, 20 years after the Bears legend passed away.
WGN Investigates: Chasing Chaos
Six months after 9/11, a man known as “Dr. Chaos” hid a pound of cyanide underground, in a CTA storage closet, a block away from a federal courthouse in downtown Chicago. What happened next? WGN Investigates reports in this four-part TV series and podcast.
WGN-TV Political Report
A weekly look at politics from Chicago City Hall to the Illinois Statehouse and Washington, D.C. from Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV.
World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast (WGNTVP)
Producers Ross McAbee and Brian Seay interview WGN employees — those on air and others behind the scenes — about once a month.