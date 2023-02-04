The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

LISLE, Ill. — A Naperville man who offers personal training sessions for kids in sports was arrested Friday on a sexual assault charge after an alleged incident at a fitness center in Lisle.

According to the Lisle Police Department, detectives were notified of the incident on Wednesday and were told it happened at a fitness center on Naperville Road.

Detectives arrested Aaron Williams, 32, and charged him with one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class X Felony, according to a news release from police. His bond was set at $50,000.

Police said Williams worked with young athletes involved in sports like football and basketball.