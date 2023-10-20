OAK PARK, Ill. — A woman is in critical condition and 11 residents were displaced following an apartment fire early Friday morning in Oak Park.

The fire department responded to a call of a porch fire just before 3 a.m. at a 33-unit apartment building in the 200 block of South Maple.

The fire was contained to multiple back porches and the staircases.

A 69-year-old woman was found inside one of the units. She was transported in critical condition to Loyola Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter also sustained a minor hand injury. Authorities called the American Red Cross to assist 11 residents that were displaced.

An investigation is underway, Oak Park fire said.