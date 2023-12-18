FOREST PARK, Ill. — A 55-year-old woman has reportedly been arrested after crashing her car into a Forest Park storefront late Sunday night.

According to the Forest Park Police Department, a vehicle crashed into M.E. Marketplace Retail Co-Op & Model Esteem in the 7400 block of West Madison Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the entire glass storefront window was pushed away from its frame. Officers also found the vehicle involved parked directly in front of the store.

An officer on scene reported that when they approached the driver, she had slurred speech and denied taking a field sobriety test due to “bad knees and two lazy eyes.” The driver was taken into custody.

While at the police station, authorities say the driver began trying to tie her shoes but had no shoelaces and reportedly told officers that she thought she was in Melrose Park. The driver also reportedly attempted to pick up items on the ground that weren’t there and when asked what she was doing, she told officers that she was “gardening.”

The driver, later identified as 55-year-old Marie DeRose, has been charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, improper lane usage, and other moving violations.

DeRose will appear in court on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Between 15-20 vendors who sell clothing, jewelry, and other handmade items have been impacted by the crash.

The owner of the building and the insurance company are in communication, but the owner doesn’t have an estimate yet on when the store will reopen.

For nearly a day, tenants were left without heat and water as a result of the crash. As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the heat and water have been turned back on.

The daughter of the building owner has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for repairs and vendors. Click Here for more information.