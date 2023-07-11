CICERO, Ill. — Residents in Cicero are fed up over recent flooding and are demanding solutions to the water problems.

Several dozen residents attempted to get into Tuesday’s board meeting to ask for help and demand answers from Cicero President Larry Dominick and trustees.

Cicero was one of the hardest hit suburbs in the flooding more than a week ago. Many of those residents are still cleaning up their homes.

They point to nearby communities that did not have the flooding issues, and say that Cicero needs to invest in better sewer infrastructure and green spaces to house that water when there’s extremely heavy rain.

Cicero officials say that they’ve been working overtime trying to get things cleaned up and put back in order. They’re wondering why their emergency has not been moved up the food chain to the state and federal levels.

When Dominick was asked by the media if he’s heard from Governor JB Pritzker, he says no.

“We’ve been trying to get a hold of him since Sunday. I was on the phone with every representative from the town Sunday, maybe each one I talked to four or five times. They were all trying to get a hold of the governor and they couldn’t get a hold of him. I’m mad at the governor. I’ll remember when he comes out to vote, I’m gonna look the other way,” Dominick said during the board meeting.

WGN News has reached out to Pritzker’s office and have yet to hear back.