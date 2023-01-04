WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton police are looking into the death of a 31-year-old woman found dead lying in the roadway.

Paige Donahue was found just after 8 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Roosevelt Road by a driver.

“I noticed that they were waving their arms frantically and a lady was in the street,” Heather Weitekamp said.

Weitekamp was on her way to the gym when she noticed several good Samaritans calling 911 and trying to help her.

“I can’t imagine driving past and not. I just stopped and did CPR,” Weitekamp said. “I wanted family and friends to know everyone did everything they could.”

Donahue was taken to Central DuPage Hospital where she later died.

Wheaton police said she suffered several traumatic injuries and they’re seeking surveillance video to put the pieces together.

“If you have a Ring camera that was recording the other night, please review it,” Weitekamp said. “Let the police know what you see on it. If that woman was possibly in that camera.”

Daniela Martinez, Donahue’s aunt, is heartbroken and shares her niece had a heart as pure as a child’s.

“She is loving, caring and forgiving and would do anything to help those in need,” Martinez said.

Donahue had epilepsy and said she was walking home from 7-11 on Roosevelt Road when she believes she may have had a seizure when a driver hit her and didn’t stop.

A cause of death hasn’t been determined but police haven’t ruled out the possibility of a hit and run.

In a news release, police are asking for people to check their cameras for any suspicious activity or vehicles between 8 and 9:15 p.m. on Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Patti Potter at 630-260-2059.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to DuPage County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or text “DuPage” along with the top to 274637