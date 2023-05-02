COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County authorities announced Tuesday a suburban woman was charged after investigators found more than 1,400 counterfeit luxury items worth $2.1 million inside her Bellwood home in mid-April.

Roynette Cavanaugh, 54, with evidence collected by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and DHS.

Roynette Cavanaugh, 54, was charged with unauthorized use of trademark and selling 500-2,000 items, which is a class two felony, on April 19.

According to investigators, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Special Operations Unit (PSOU) and the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search warrant at Cavanaugh’s residence that resulted in the recovery of more than 1,400 fake Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci from her home.

Counterfeit items found included footwear, handbags, jewelry and clothing. A brand representative reviewed the recovered items and confirmed they were fake, investigators said.

Investigators also said they recovered evidence that Cavanaugh was importing the counterfeit goods and selling them to customers online.

Cavanaugh bonded out of court on April 20. Her next scheduled appearance is on May 31 at the Maywood Courthouse.