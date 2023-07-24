KANE COUNTY, Ill. — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitos in Kane County, officials said Monday.

According to a release from the Kane County Health Department, the sample was taken the week of July 17 from a mosquito surveillance trap in Batavia. It was the first sample to test positive in Kane County this year.

No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Illinois so far this year.

The Department of Health says the best way to prevent West Nile is to reduce the number of mosquitos around the home and avoid mosquito bites.

Other tips include:

• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. Use prevention methods whenever mosquitoes are present.

• When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect

repellent that includes DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions.

Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

• Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

• Change water in birdbaths weekly. Properly maintain wading pools and stock ornamental ponds with fish. Cover rain barrels with 16-mesh wire screen. In communities where there are organized mosquito control programs, contact your municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards etc. that may produce mosquitoes.