CHICAGO — Several animals at the Brookfield Zoo were served a couple delicious pre-Fourth of July snacks Monday.

Bears, sea lions, and grey seals at the Brookfield Zoo were treated to a variety of “patriotic-themed enrichment.”

“Giving the animals enrichment items they don’t typically receive keeps them physically and mentally stimulated,” the Brookfield Zoo wrote.

Georgie, one of Brookfield Zoo’s grey seals, was treated to red, white, and blue gelatin in celebration of the July 4th holiday. (credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

Taylor, a California sea lion at Brookfield Zoo, seemed to enjoy July 4th-themed enrichment he received from his animal care staff. (credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

In celebration of the July 4th holiday, several animals at Brookfield Zoo, including Hudson, one of Brookfield Zoo’s polar bears, received red, white, and blue enrichment. His included a variety of fruit frozen in colored ice blocks. (credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

Axhi, a brown bear at Brookfield Zoo, was treated to patriotic-themed enrichment in celebration of the 4th of July holiday. (credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)



Hudson the polar bear and Axhi the brown bear both enjoyed a variety of fruit frozen inside red, white, and blue ice blocks. Axhi also had a side of corn on the cob.

The California sea lions and grey seals were served up a “Happy 4th of July” ice and sugar-free gelatin enrichment and fish.

The Brookfield Zoo, located on the 8400 block of West 31st Street, will open at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Watch the entire video released by the Brookfield Zoo above