CHICAGO — Several animals at the Brookfield Zoo were served a couple delicious pre-Fourth of July snacks Monday.
Bears, sea lions, and grey seals at the Brookfield Zoo were treated to a variety of “patriotic-themed enrichment.”
“Giving the animals enrichment items they don’t typically receive keeps them physically and mentally stimulated,” the Brookfield Zoo wrote.
Hudson the polar bear and Axhi the brown bear both enjoyed a variety of fruit frozen inside red, white, and blue ice blocks. Axhi also had a side of corn on the cob.
The California sea lions and grey seals were served up a “Happy 4th of July” ice and sugar-free gelatin enrichment and fish.
The Brookfield Zoo, located on the 8400 block of West 31st Street, will open at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
Watch the entire video released by the Brookfield Zoo above