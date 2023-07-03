CHICAGO — Several animals at the Brookfield Zoo were served a couple delicious pre-Fourth of July snacks Monday.

Bears, sea lions, and grey seals at the Brookfield Zoo were treated to a variety of “patriotic-themed enrichment.”

“Giving the animals enrichment items they don’t typically receive keeps them physically and mentally stimulated,” the Brookfield Zoo wrote.

  • Georgie, one of Brookfield Zoo’s grey seals, was treated to red, white, and blue gelatin in celebration of the July 4th holiday. (credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)
  • Taylor, a California sea lion at Brookfield Zoo, seemed to enjoy July 4th-themed enrichment he received from his animal care staff. (credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)
  • In celebration of the July 4th holiday, several animals at Brookfield Zoo, including Hudson, one of Brookfield Zoo’s polar bears, received red, white, and blue enrichment. His included a variety of fruit frozen in colored ice blocks. (credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)
  • Axhi, a brown bear at Brookfield Zoo, was treated to patriotic-themed enrichment in celebration of the 4th of July holiday. (credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

Hudson the polar bear and Axhi the brown bear both enjoyed a variety of fruit frozen inside red, white, and blue ice blocks. Axhi also had a side of corn on the cob.

The California sea lions and grey seals were served up a “Happy 4th of July” ice and sugar-free gelatin enrichment and fish.

The Brookfield Zoo, located on the 8400 block of West 31st Street, will open at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

