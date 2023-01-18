VILLA PARK, Ill. – A 13-year-old boy is accused of threatening another juvenile from a suburban villa park and his family.

The juvenile is charged with two felony counts of disorderly conduct.

Du Page County authorities say the threat was made during a verbal Snapchat group video.

The juvenile allegedly stated that he would “bring a gun to school” and “finish what he started,” adding that he was going to “spray the house” where the victim and his mother live.

Prosecutors allege the juvenile also threatened violence against the victim’s younger brother.

The juvenile, detained on Tuesday, was ordered to be held until his next court appearance on Feb. 9.