OAK BROOK, Ill. —Two Venezuelan migrants now residing in Chicago are charged with stealing more than $2,800 worth of merchandise from a Macy’s store in Oak Brook, according to prosecutors.

Luis Mendez-Gomez, 28 and Frank Montez-Davila, 23 face felony charges of burglary and retail theft. Mendez-Gomez was also cited for misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license.

Prosecutors allege that just after 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, patroling Oak Brook officers observed Mendez-Gomez and Montez-Davila exiting Macy’s with a “happy birthday” bag and a backpack containing merchandise.

Luis Mendez-Gomez Frank Montez-Davila

A short time later, officers conducted a traffic stop. Officers allegedly found 16 high-end fragrances and one pair of pants with a total value of $2,832.50.

The preliminary investigation found that once Mendez-Gomez and Montes-Davila entered Macy’s, Mendez-Gomez removed the “happy birthday” bag and backpack from under his shirt. The pair then filled the bag and backpack with the stolen items, according to prosecutors.

Tuesday’s burglary is the second time in a little more than a week that Venezuelan migrants staying in Chicago have been charged with stealing from the Macy’s in Oak Brook. On Oct. 24, DuPage County prosecutors announced theft charges against two men — Abel Barrios-Estava and Rafael Mata-Torres — for allegedly stealing more than $1,700 worth of merchandise a day prior.

Rafael Mata-Torres Abel Barrios-Estava