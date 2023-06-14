GENEVA, Ill. — A man and a woman are dead after suffering gunshot wounds inside a Geneva residence early Wednesday evening, according to Geneva Police Chief Eric Passarelli.

Police said officers responded to a report of a gunshot at a home on Pebble Beach Court around 5:22 p.m. in Geneva. When police arrived, officers found two victims — a man and a woman — suffering from gunshot wounds.

Firefighters removed both individuals from the residence and took them to an area hospital where they later died from their wounds.

It is not clear who fired a gun, or how many people may have at this time.

Police said they are investigating the incident as isolated and something domestic in nature, but they are also still very early in the investigative process.

“It’s too early to tell,” Passarelli said. “It does not appear to be accidental at this time, but again, we’re very early in trying to gather the information and facts as to what may have occurred.”

Police also said the scene is secure and there is no immediate risk to the public.

Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting the Geneva Police Department as the investigation continues.

Stay with WGN News as this article will be updated once more information becomes available.