WHEATON, Ill. — Three Venezuelan migrants staying in Waukegan were charged Saturday after allegedly stealing merchandise from a west suburban Kohl’s on Black Friday, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office (DCSAO).

Ilys Mary Ledesma Zapata, Christian Johan Saavedra-Omona and Braud Pineda Avendano were each charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, both of which are felonies.

According to the DCSAO, Ledesma Zapata, Saavedra-Omona and Avendano are alleged to have entered the Kohl’s found at 303 South Route 83 in Elmhurst around 1:01 p.m. Friday, where they picked out multiple clothing items and left without paying for them.

Later in the day, the trio was alleged to have re-entered the store and stole more clothing items, after which they were detained by officers with the Elmhurst Police Department.

DCSAO officials also said the stolen merchandise was alleged to be worth $504 in value and that Ledesma Zapata was in possession of a large magnet used to defeat anti-theft devices.

“It is alleged that on Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year, these three defendants, one of whom brought an anti-theft device with her, entered the Kohl’s store, helped themselves to more than five-hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise and then left the store without paying,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “With the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping season now upon us, I ask everyone to please help us combat theft and if you see something suspicious, please alert store authorities.”

Ledesma Zapata, Saavedra-Omona and Avendano are all due back in court on Dec. 18 for arraignment.