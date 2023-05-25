There are thousands of podcasts to choose from, but how about a podcast where the hosts are still in elementary school?

A group of third to sixth graders in Downers Grover are pulling big names to their podcast table. The kids running “The Henry Puffer Podcast” are between 8 and 11-years-old.

Third grade teacher, Miss Christine Reynolds came up with the idea as a way to introduce the kids to people giving back to their communities

Four years and countless guests later, The Henry Puffer Podcast went from a small microphone to a full fledged podcast nestled among giants on Apple and Spotify.

Sure, there are hiccups and some days, it goes off script. But, the beauty of this podcast doesn’t lie in it’s perfect delivery, instead the lessons learned behind the mic that even the smallest can do big things.

Watch the full coverage of The Henry Puffer Podcast in the video player above.