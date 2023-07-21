HINDSDALE, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy has died just days after he was struck by a car in Hinsdale.

Sean Richards was critically injured when he was struck by a jeep Monday as the car crashed into Fontano’s Subs near the intersection of Chicago Ave and Lincoln Street in Hinsdale just after 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the jeep was driving out of Fuller’s Car Wash across the street and somehow lost control before slamming into the sandwich shop. The driver was uninjured in the crash.

Sean was taken to the hospital and passed away Thursday, his family said.

Sean’s family released a statement that said in part:

“…We are devastated and will forever have a large hole in our hearts. Sean was a gentle soul who was always both humble and kind. Full of joy, he was the most loving child and was a friend to everyone he met. In May, at age 14, he graduated 8th grade at St. Isaac Jogues Parish Catholic School in our hometown of Hinsdale and he was eager to begin high school at Benet Academy in the fall. … We are forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support that has lifted us up during these trying days. … In addition, we would like to express our gratitude to the paramedics, doctors and staff at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale and the pediatric intensive care unit at UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital for their excellent care. Please continue to pray for Sean’s soul and for his loving family as we grieve this tremendous loss.”

Sean had just graduated from eighth grade at Saint Issacs’s School where he was very well-known and loved.

The Fuller family who owns the carwash was told WGN in a statement:

“The entire family is deeply saddened and shaken by this loss. We will continue to hold his family who has suffered an unimaginable tragedy in our hearts and prayers.”

Some people have left flowers and candles in a small memorial to the boy outside the sub shop that is still boarded up from the crash.

At least five others were injured Monday in the accident.

It is unknown if the driver will face any charges.