BATAVIA, Ill. — A teenage boy is in critical condition after a driver hit him while he was riding a bike Wednesday afternoon in Batavia, police said.

The boy was riding a bike around 2:30 p.m. near South Batavia Avenue and Union Avenue when the driver hit him, according to a news release from the Batavia Police Department.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the release. The driver of the car, who hasn’t been identified, wasn’t injured.

Details surrounding the incident remain under investigation by police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call detectives at 630-454-2500.