ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged for bringing a handgun to Elmwood Park High School Monday, according to River Grove police.

Police say the teen was arrested Monday afternoon after reports were received of the boy leaving school property with a handgun in his backpack.

River Grove Chief of Police released a statement:

“I am not commenting on school policy or procedure and this is all of the information, related to the arrest, that I am releasing at this time,” Michael Konwinski said.

Elmwood students organized a walk-out Friday morning at 10 a.m. protesting the school administration, saying they failed the students, according to a flyer.

According to a EPHS spokesperson, the school reverted to E-learning Friday due to a potential threat during the school walkout. There was no additional information provided and WGN is actively following this incident.