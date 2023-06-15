NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A taxicab driver who sexually assaulted a female passenger in Naperville was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, on July 9, 2017, the victim left a Naperville establishment with a friend in a taxicab. After the taxicab driver dropped off the other individual, he drove away and then sexually assaulted the victim partially ripping off some of her clothing and leaving bruising and marks on her body.

A short time later, the taxicab driver pulled his taxicab over and assaulted the victim a second time. After the victim was able to free herself from the taxicab, she ran away, called a friend and hid in some bushes while she waited for her friend to arrive.

The victim then went to the Naperville Police Department and reported the assault. An investigation into the matter led authorities to Sandeep Arora, 49, formerly of Naperville as the man who sexually assaulted the woman.

Arora was found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. The State had asked for a sentence of between fifty to sixty years which is the maximum allowable under the law.