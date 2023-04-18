WHEATON, Ill. — Prosecutors in DuPage County have charged three people suspected of leading police on a high-speed chase after allegedly burglarizing a TJ Maxx in Oak Brook.

Russell Miller, 24, of Chicago, Xavier Miller, 28, of Chicago, and Zhane Ball, 28, of Iowa City, Iowa are all charged with one felony count of burglary, one count of retail theft, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and five counts of misdemeanor endangering the health or life of a child.

Skycam flew above the scene in Elmhurst on Friday, which showed the suspects’ beige GMC smashed into another vehicle. It was just before 2:50 p.m. that officers with the Oak Brook Police Department allegedly observed a GMC Acadia, driven by Russell Miller, parked in the aisle of a parking lot at the Shops at Oak Brook.

Prosecutors said officers witnessed Xavier Miller and Ball exit the TJ Maxx with items and enter the awaiting GMC Acadia.

Officers followed the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, when officers exited their patrol car, the GMC Acadia sped off.

The pursuit continued north on Route 83 to St. Charles Road and went by York High School.

As it passed St. Charles Road and Berkley Avenue, Russell Miller allegedly side-swiped a school bus as students were being released for the day. The Acadia then lost control and crashed into another car. The lone occupant of the school bus, the driver, was not injured.

Five children in the Acadia, ranging in age from two months to 10 years old, were inside the vehicle amid a pursuit that exceeded 75 mph, prosecutors added.

Merchandise totaling just over $1,700 was recovered by authorities, prosecutors said.

All three are due back in court on May 8.