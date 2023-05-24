GENEVA, Ill. — A man is dead after going on a two-day-long crime spree that ended in a shootout with police at a busy intersection in Geneva late Wednesday afternoon, according to Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain.

Police said the suspect had been on a 48-hour suburban crime spree when he carjacked a vehicle in Aurora. Kane County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle and pursued him, which led to a crash near the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road shortly before 4 p.m.

According to KCSD, there was an exchange of gunfire between deputies and the suspect. The suspect is dead, while no serious injuries have been reported for the deputies involved.

A police dog was also hit during the incident and severely injured, deputies said.

No other information is available at this time.

A press conference in planned to begin at 5 p.m. CST. Stay with WGN News as this story will be updated once more information becomes available.