LAGRANGE, Ill. — A fight at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange has resulted in a student being charged with attempted murder. The student who was beaten sustained significant injuries and remains hospitalized for treatment, according to the school.

The Cook County state’s attorney charged a juvenile, whose name has not been released due to his age, with attempted murder and aggravated battery. It’s unclear if that person was a student at the school. A judge ordered him to remain in custody at least until his next court hearing May 31.

A 17-year-old James Hernandez Jr was previously charged with misdemeanor battery.

School officials say the altercation happened just after 4 p.m. outside of a door on the school’s north campus.

“A physical altercation took place and no weapons were present,” the school principal said in an email to parents. LaGrange police have said it was a “targeted incident.”