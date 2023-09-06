GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — The Glen Ellyn Police Department is looking for a man who exposed himself to school children Wednesday afternoon.

According to GEPD, they received information around 4 p.m. about an individual who exposed his genitals to two children walking home from school. Allegedly, the suspect told the children they dropped something before exposing himself.

Police said the incident took place in the area of Sunset Park, and the suspect was described as being a white man in his 30’s to 50’s, with an average build, a full dark brown beard that was slightly graying, who was wearing a gray t-shirt with white text, blue athletic shorts, and a black baseball hat.

GEPD asks residents who live in the area to check their security cameras for the suspect and if they have any information on the incident, to call 911.

Police also said additional patrols will be in place before and after school throughout the area.