GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — A suburban man was found guilty by a jury Wednesday for duct tapping and sexually assaulting a 92-year-old woman during a home invasion.

Anthony Lane was found guilty one three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of home invasion.

On Nov. 22, 2021 in Glendale Heights, a 92-year-old woman entered her garage after returning home from a dialysis appointment. Lane was found standing in the doorway.

The woman was pushed into the home by Lane and then her hands were bound by duct tape.

The woman was carried upstairs, placed on her bed and then sexually assaulted. After the assault, Lane fled the home and 911 was called.

He was taken into custody by Addison police on Dec. 2, 2021.

Lane faces 120 years in prison, according to state’s attorney Robert Berlin.