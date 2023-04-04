BATAVIA, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested Monday after he allegedly exposed himself to two pre-teen girls near a Batavia playground.

On Sunday at around 4:30 p.m., a man reported to police that his daughter and another girl encountered a man who exposed himself to the girls near the playground at H.C. Storm School, located in the 300 block of North Van Nortwick Avenue.

The man was last seen riding a bicycle southbound on the same street, police said.

The next day, Matthew Mroz, 36, of St. Charles, was arrested by a Batavia police officer.

Following an investigation, he was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, public indecency within 500 feet of a school, public indecency and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with more information on the incident can call police at 630-454-2500.