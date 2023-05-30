SUGAR GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A suburban man was charged with a DUI after his passenger died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

At around 3:50 p.m., a Hyundai Genesis, driven by Julio DeAnda-Vargas, 39, of Oswego, was traveling northbound on Ashe Road.

The Hyundai lost control on the last curve before Jericho Road and struck a utility pole on the passenger side.

Ma Cristina Cortes, 58, of Aurora, who was sitting in the backseat, was killed in the crash.

A passenger in the front seat sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

DeAnda-Vargas was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.