BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — The owner of a suburban clinic has been charged after allegedly filing nearly $2,500,000 in false Medicaid claims.

LaTeena Smith, 37, of Bolingbrook is facing four counts of theft, forgery and managed health care fraud.

Smith is the owner of Power Positive Youth Development in Bolingbrook.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul alleges that from June 2021 to Feb. 2023, Smith submitted fraudulent bills for psychotherapy services she did not provide to Molina Healthcare for over $978,000 and MCO Meridian Health for over $1.5 million.

“Illinois’ Medicaid program serves thousands of residents who rely on Medicaid for their health care. I will not tolerate individuals abusing the program and stealing critical funding for their own financial benefit,” Raoul said.

Smith’s bond was set at $1 million. Her next court date is Oct. 13.