NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A woman accused of stabbing two young girls while babysitting in Lisle was charged and denied pre-trial release Tuesday.

Jennifer Kouchoukos, 51, of Naperville, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery to a child and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an incident on Nov. 17.

That evening at around 5:15 p.m., Lisle police responded to a home on Matson Lane on the report of a possible suicide attempt.

Officers at the scene located a child sitting in a bathroom while covered in blood and another child sitting soaked in blood in the kitchen. The children, two girls ages four and one, were suffering from multiple stab wounds and subsequently transported to a local hospital.

Kouchoukos, who police said was unresponsive to any questions, was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Police allege she was babysitting for the children at the time and stabbed them in the chest and back. The girls’ injuries were not life-threatening.

An empty bottle of wine and a nearly empty bottle of rum were located at the scene.

Kouchoukos was released from the hospital on Tuesday. She was denied pre-trial release after being charged.