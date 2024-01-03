KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday for murdering his wife who filed for divorce and was considering a court order to remove him from the home.

Timothy Gordon, 48, of Montgomery, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder following the incident on Halloween in 2022.

During the hearing, Gordon admitted to the murder.

Prosecutors outlined the motive during the hearing and said that Gordon’s wife, Yajaira Gordon, recently filed for divorce and was possibly seeking a court order to remove him from the home they still shared at the time.

Gordon became angry after learning of her considering a court order. At around noon, he returned to the home and went into a room where Yajaira was seated at a computer desk.

Her mother, aunt and two young children were also in the room.

Prosecutors said Gordon told her he had no where to live and she replied, “stop coming here.”

Gordon then admitted to shooting her at close range in the head with a .25 caliber Beretta hand gun.

He fled and was arrested in Hinsdale a few hours later. The firearm was recovered.

Gordon remains in custody at the Kane County Jail. His sentencing is scheduled for April 29.