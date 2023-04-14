ELMHURST, Ill. — A chase with a possible armed robbery suspect in a stolen car that started in Oak Brook ended in a crash in Elmhurst, a source told WGN-TV.

The chase started around 2:45 p.m. near 22nd Street and Midwest Road in Oak Brook.

The pursuit continued north on Route 83 to St. Charles Road and went by York High School.

It ended in Elmhurst on St. Charles Road just east of the high school.

A suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, the source said.

Video from Skycam showed at least one person being treated by paramedics at the scene. The extent of their injuries hasn’t been confirmed.