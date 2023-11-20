OAK BROOK, Ill. — An immersive indoor theme park featuring attractions and themed dining experiences from some of Sony’s most iconic films is coming to Oakbrook Center.

The new theme park coming to Oak Brook will occupy a portion of the space that formerly housed Sears.

The immersive experience, called “Wonderverse,” will feature escape rooms, interactive exhibits, VR experiences, bumper cars and racing simulators based on films like “Ghostbusters,” “Zombieland,” “Jumanji” and more.

According to the Wonderverse website, among the interactive exhibits and attractions, guests will have the chance to enjoy food and refreshments from the themed dining spaces and hidden bars.

The Chicago Tribune says the new theme park will also offer guests the chance to purchase themed merchandise from shops that will be housed in the 45,000-square-foot space.

The Oakbrook Center website says the coming attraction will offer guests a hybrid of physical and multi-media experiences.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the new event space will hold a soft opening in December before a grand opening in January. Entry to the new theme park will be free, but tickets for the attractions will be sold separately.