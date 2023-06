SUGAR GROVE, Ill — A small plane was forced to land in a cornfield after a failed take off from Aurora Municipal Airport in Sugar Grove on Thursday morning.

According to the FAA, the single-engine plane made a hard landing after taking off from the airport around 7:30 a.m. The landing gear was reportedly crushed.

Two people were on board at the time of the incident and were not injured.

Here's a look at the plane that crashed during takeoff from the Aurora Airport. The two people on board were not injured. pic.twitter.com/iQFTQqrmlj — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 1, 2023

The FAA is investigating the incident.