LISLE, Ill. — Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate a young life taken too soon.

Friends and family of Kaylee Gansberg came together at Lisle Community Park for a candlelight vigil in her memory Saturday evening.

Gansberg was heading into her senior year at Western Michigan University where she was majoring in Fine Arts with a focus in photography. According to her father, she had a dream to travel to big cities around the world and photograph each one along the way.

That dream was cut short one week ago when Gansberg was killed after being hit by a car crossing the road just a few hundred feet from WMU’s campus.

“I say the world is a little less bright without her, but I know she is a shining star that I know will be with us for the rest of our lives in the small and big moments,” said Anielle Devenny, Gansberg’s cousin.

Attendees wore white and after a moment of silence and prayer, those who knew Gansberg shared stories of their time with her.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Gansberg family cover medical and funeral expenses.