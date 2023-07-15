BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — It was just another day of business Saturday for Fadi Sahouri, general manager of Jawahir Jewelry in Bridgeview.

The store, specializing in fine Middle Eastern jewelry, is back open a day-and-a-half after an armed robbery that was caught on camera Thursday afternoon.

“Everyone is good, everyone is safe,” Sahouri said. “Shook up, but we’ll survive.”

Around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Sahouri and two other employees were working when someone they thought was a customer came to the front door of the business.

That person was buzzed in, and within moments, three suspects were inside the store.

“Originally, it was a shock,” Sahouri said. “I didn’t know what was actually going on until you see the gun pointed at you and they’re telling you to get on the ground.”

As seen on the video camera footage, one of the three suspects yelled at Sahouri and his fellow employees, while the others — wearing Halloween-like masks with fake hair and beards — ran throughout the store, grabbing gold and merchandise from displays.

During the robbery, which lasted about three minutes, the suspects also took Sahouri and the other employee’s cell phones and slammed them on the floor. Despite the chaos of the situation, Sahouri maintained his composure and actually spoke to the thieves as the robbery occurred.

Sahouri can be heard saying, “calm down, take what you want,” on the surveillance footage during the robbery.

“My main thing was that I don’t want me or my employees to get hurt,” Sahouri said.

Moving forward, Sahouri said he hopes police can work quickly to apprehend the armed robbers before they strike again.

“If it happened to me, it could happen to anybody else,” Sahouri said. “So, let’s work together to get those thieves behind bars.”