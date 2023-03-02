BARTLET, Ill. — Several pets were saved from a burning home in Bartlett overnight, according to fire crews.

Just after 1 a..m. Thursday, Bartlett fire crews responded to calls of a structure fire in the 29-W-200 block of Old Lake Street.

Arriving crews encountered fire at the front of the home and immediately deployed a hose line to attack the blaze.

A search of the residence revealed several pets inside, though fire crews say all animals were safely removed.

The fire was deemed under control by 1:45 a.m., officials said.

Multiple fire agencies helped battle the blaze. No crewmembers or civilians were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.