HINSDALE, Ill. — Authorities in the Western Suburbs are actively searching for an armed robbery suspect in a Hinsdale neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to the Addison Police Department, officers responded to reports of a robbery on the 1600 block of West Lake Street around 1 p.m. on Thursday. Shortly after, Hinsdale police located a vehicle believed to be involved located near Interstate 294 and Ogden Avenue.

A search of the area was conducted in the Hinsdale neighborhood nearby where officers were able to take one individual into custody, while another suspect remains at large.

Authorities are currently searching the area of Oak Street and Fuller Road in Hinsdale for the other suspect. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

No further information has been provided at this time.

