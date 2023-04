BERWYN, Ill. — The Berwyn Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

According to the Berwyn Police Department, 17-year-old Julissa Hernandez was last seen on Friday, April 7.

Hernandez has been described as 5-foot-2, weighing 130 pounds, with dark colored eyes and hair.

Anyone with information as asked to contact the Berwyn Police Department at 708-795-5600.

