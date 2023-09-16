Police found Brown's mother dead near her home while searching for the two.

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police say a search is underway for a former NFL player whose mother was found dead in the western suburbs.

Police say they are searching for 35-year-old Sergio Brown. Family members confirmed to WGN TV News that Brown is a former safety in the NFL who played from 2010 to 2016.

According to Maywood police, family members notified officers on Saturday that they were unable to contact Sergio Brown and his 73-year-old mother Myrtle Brown. Police initiated a missing person report and began searching for both individuals.

Officers say while they were conducting a search, they found Myrtle Brown unresponsive near a creek by her home. Myrtle Brown was later taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and a homicide investigation into her death is now underway.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 35-year-old Sergio Brown is asked to call the police.

Tips for police can also be left anonymously by calling the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 708-450-1787.