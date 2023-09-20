MAYWOOD, Ill. — The search for missing Sergio Brown intensified Wednesday with authorities searching the home of his slain mother.

Maywood police detectives in the 1000 block of Nichols Lane emerged from the home of Myrtle Brown with a white box after nearly an hour inside.

Maywood police detectives emerged from the home of Myrtle Brown with a white box after nearly an hour inside. (Photo/WGN)

The individual who let investigators into the property declined to identify himself to WGN News.

Wednesday’s new developments come as investigators examine the latest Instagram post of the man identifying himself as the missing Sergio Brown.

The bizarre clip shows a shirtless man, who strongly resembles Myrtle Brown’s missing son, repeatedly saying, ‘Oh my God. If I die, I’m a legend.’

The discovery of Myrtle Brown’s body on Sept. 16 stunned friends and family. The Cook County medical examiner’s office later ruled the 73-year-old’s death a homicide.

Brown’s son, Sergio, is a former Notre Dame football star, having played seven seasons in the NFL.

Maywood police have stopped short of naming Sergio Brown as a person of interest but have stated they’d like to talk to him.

One potential scenario investigators may be looking into is the possibility that the 35-year-old Brown is out of state or perhaps in Mexico.

No word from the FBI on whether they’re now joining the search.