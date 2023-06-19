WHEATON — A woman from Roselle is charged with more than one dozen counts of animal cruelty to several dogs who were in her care.

DuPage County authorities said Eyrina Bueno, 34, faces 21 misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and violation of owner’s duties following an investigation into the welfare of 12 dogs in her care.

Officials said Bueno was taken into custody late Friday and was released on a $30,000 with 10% to apply personal recognizance arrest warrant issued for her by a judge on June 14.

Bueno was charged with 14 counts of Animal Cruelty, a Class A Misdemeanor and three counts of Violation of Owner’s Duties, a Class B Misdemeanor.

On May 18, Bueno was charged with one count of Cruelty to Animals and three counts of Violation of Owner’s Duties regarding the welfare of a five-year-old female American Bulldog, named Climax, in her care. On May 24, Bueno posted $2,000 bond on that case and was released from custody.

Authorities said a search warrant issued in that case resulted in the additional charges. In addition, at a preliminary hearing, a judge granted the state’s petition for forfeiture of 12 companion animals in Bueno’s care.

On March 19, Climax suffered a burst mammary tumor and Bueno, allegedly, did not bring the dog to a veterinarian until March 21. Climax was unable to walk due to actively suffering from emaciation, according to authorities.

Bueno was allegedly advised by the veterinarian that the most humane care for Climax would be euthanasia due to her suffering from the burst mammary tumor, multiple untreated tumors, starvation, malnutrition, severe muscle loss and severe arthritis.

Following an investigation into Climax’s condition, Bueno was charged with one count of Cruelty to Animals and three counts of Violation of Owner’s Duties.

On May 25, authorities executed a search warrant at Bueno’s residence and seized one adult Doberman, four American Bulldog puppies and seven adult American Bulldogs. According to authorities, all were allegedly living in inhumane conditions.

The adult dogs ranged in age from two to nine years old, while the puppies were approximately two-months-old. Authorities said that all 12 dogs were allegedly in inadequate medical condition with some suffering punctures in the face, moderate to severe Moth-Eaten Alopecia, heartworm, worn-down teeth, respiratory distress, skin infections, bladder stones and bacterial infections.

According to authorities, someone other than a medical professional had allegedly cropped the ears of at least one of the puppies.

“The conditions under which these dogs were allegedly living are just heartbreaking,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “It is alleged that the abuse, neglect and lack of care Mrs. Bueno administered to Climax and the twelve dogs in this case, caused extreme pain and suffering that no companion animal should ever be subjected to. While Climax succumbed to her condition, we are all grateful that the dozen dogs seized from Mrs. Bueno’s possession are now at DuPage County Animal Care and Control and are receiving the medical attention they need and deserve. As with every case that comes through my office, charging decisions are based on the evidence and the law. Had the evidence and law supported felony charges, my office would have charged Mrs. Bueno accordingly.”

Bueno is scheduled to appear at a status hearing Monday.