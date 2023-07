ELMHURST, Ill. — Authorities in Elmhurst are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., Elmhurst police said a two-vehicle crash closed St. Charles Road between York Street and Poplar Avenue.

At least one person has died. SkyCam9 over the scene showed what appeared to be a head-on collision between two dark-colored SUVs.

Motorists should use either North Avenue or Butterfield Road as detours.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.