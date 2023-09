RIVER FOREST, Ill. — A group of River Forest kids are making Sept. 11 a day of action instead of a day of sadness.

On Sunday, they set up for Lemon-Aid 9/11 on Boonie Brae Place.

Teenagers are in charge and they work to create a family-friendly experience, with popcorn and baked goods.

They have kids’ activities, live entertainment and ways to honor the lives lost.

All of the money will help a youth summer internship program for Proviso Youth and a mentorship program in Oak Park middle schools.