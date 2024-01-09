BATAVIA, Ill. — Batavia police are warning community members to keep their doors locked after a homeowner allegedly woke up to find their personal items were stolen while they were asleep.

According to the Batavia Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Towne Avenue on reports of a burglary that occurred just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Further investigation showed that a suspect forced their way into a home sometime during the night while the residents were asleep, ransacked multiple rooms and stole some valuables.

No one was harmed during the incident and authorities and no further information about the home invasion was provided.

The Batavia Police Department asks any neighbors to check home video surveillance footage for suspicious activity during the overnight hours from Monday into Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Batavia PD at 630-454-2500.