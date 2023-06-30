ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Whole Foods is moving into a former market in downtown St. Charles, according to a new report from the Daily Herald.

The company has purchased the building where Blue Goose Market used to be, according to the report.

Blue Goose Market closed back in March 2022 after more than 90 years in business.

According to the Daily Herald, the deal was finalized on Thursday.

The store will be one of just a few in the western suburbs of Kane and DuPage counties.

According to the Whole Foods website, the closest stores are currently in Naperville, Wheaton and Schaumburg.

Whole Foods is a subsidiary of Amazon.