BATAVIA, Ill. — Batavia police are investigating the theft of four Pride flags reported stolen Wednesday.

Police said the flags were displayed on multiple homes and stolen in the overnight hours.

Police said two were stolen from the 500 block of Houston Street, one was stolen from the 1200 block of Creek Lane and one from the 600 block of Church Road.

The Church Road theft occurred between 1:57 a.m. and 2:03 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the flag poles and mounts on which the flags were displayed were also broken.

Police are asking that anyone in the areas with video/security cameras check the footage and to call Batavia Police at (630) 454-2500 with any information.