WESTCHESTER, Ill. — A U.S. postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint Monday in Westchester.

Authorities received a 911 call in the 1900 block of Norfolk regarding a mail carrier who was robbed at gunpoint of their mail keys.

Police believe a man wearing a ski mask fled the scene in a red BMW with tinted windows.

Westchester Chief of Police Daniel Babich said he met with the local Post Office’s manager. He recommended the use of silence panic devices to be installed in the vehicles, according to a press release.

Police said they are increasing patrols during delivery times.