OAK BROOK, Ill. — Thanks to funding from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General, the Oak Brook Police Department is starting to crackdown on shoplifters at the Oak Brook Mall.

Officers gave WGN News an inside look at a first-of-its-kind crime center in DuPage County, where intricate technology systems are being employed to track down shoplifters.

“This is the shopping center,” said Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis, referring to a video feed of the Oak Brook Mall. “We have license plate readers and overview cameras on basically the entire exterior of the mall. We’re working on all the interior cameras to be populated [but] we’re weeks away from that.”

Oak Brook PD is a part of a statewide retail crime task force, thanks to $5 million in grants made to 24 communities that include Gurnee, Naperville and Orland Park.

“Once you realize the organized nature of this and how much its costing businesses and consumers and what the proceeds are used for,” said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “Be-it gun trafficking, human trafficking, then you realize it’s a criminal activity that needs to be prioritized.”

So far this year, 175 retail theft arrests have taken place in Oak Brook, with officers noticing several different methods thieves have used to steal thousands of dollars-worth in goods from retailers.

“We’ve seen that over and over where they’re utilizing certain bags and lining them with foil, loading them up with merchandise, trying to defeat the theft detection devices,” Strockis said. “Recently, we had an arrest in a big box store … It involved women with baby strollers and they were stuffing merchandise underneath the children.”

Another trend has been migrants being among the shoplifters arrested at the Oak Brook Mall, with the Macy’s store being the target. Since Nov. 1, seven of 24 shoplifters arrested at the Oak Brook Mall have been migrants, but officers think it’s more than just new arrivals deciding to commit crimes in the suburbs.

“We do think it’s a part of something bigger,” Strockis said. “There’s too many random arrests occurring to think it’s not part of a bigger ring. Not many of the arrestees have been willing to talk to the police, but the information we have gathered is they’ve taken buses out here … What’s interesting is they’ll provide addresses that come back as districts of Chicago police in the city.”

Strockis said his department thinks members of an organized retail theft operation may have approached migrants in Chicago and offered to pay them to commit the retail thefts.

Moving forward, judges have declined to hold retail theft suspects pre-trial under the SAFE-T Act, and Illinois state law prohibits local police from handing migrants over to federal immigration agents, but Strockis said his officers will continue to pursue curtailing retail theft.

“We’re doing our job, the state’s attorneys office is doing their job,” Strockis said. “We can’t worry about legislation that’s out of our control.”