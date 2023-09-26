CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. — A suburban woman died after being struck by a semi due to running a stop sign Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 4:30 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Route 47 and McDonald Road on the report of an accident involving two vehicles.

A black Ford Escape and a Kenworth semi-truck hauling mulch were located at the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe the Ford Escape, driven by a 69-year-old woman, failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection — where she was struck by the semi.

The woman was transported with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital.

The male driver of the semi was not injured, police said.