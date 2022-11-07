HANOVER PARK, Ill. — A suburban man has been charged after being accused of stabbing his roommate in the head.

On Thursday at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a stabbing call on Leeward Lane. Upon arrival, police located Wilfredo Gonzalez, 46, and another man, his roommate, with blood gushing from his head.

Police allege prior to their arrival, Gonzalez’s roommate asked him to turn down the volume on his phone. Gonzalez then allegedly kicked the roommate in the face then stabbed him in the head.

The roommate was transported to a local hospital where he received 13 staples.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with armed violence and aggravated battery. He was denied bond.