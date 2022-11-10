ELMHURST, Ill. — A suburban mail carrier was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over 100 checks worth around $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route.

On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst police officer was dispatched to a local business for the report of check fraud involving five checks that were fraudulently deposited.

Following an investigation, police said they determined USPS mail carrier Keevon Dockery, 22, of Chicago, to be a suspect. On Nov. 7, authorities allegedly observed Dockery’s mail truck leave its route and park near a wooded area.

Authorities allege Dockery left the mail truck and walked into the wooded area where he left three mail bins of undelivered United States mail. He was detained following his shift.

While detained, authorities alleged Dockery was in possession of 13 checks totally approximately $20,000 intended for businesses and residents. Further investigation alleged that Dockery had stolen 117 checks totaling $40,000.

“It is alleged that Mr. Dockery betrayed the public’s trust and stole mail from postal customers,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “I want to stress however, that the alleged actions of one rogue postal carrier is in no way indicative of the hard-working men and women of the U.S. Postal Service who perform their duties with integrity and professionalism day in and day out.”

Dockery’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.